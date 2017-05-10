Tendulkar reveals name of person behind 'Sachin Sachin' chant

The famous chant of "Sachin Sachin" was started by none other than Tendulkar's mother, the batting legend himself has revealed.

Mumbai, May 10: 'Sachin-Sachin' chant has become popular across the globe, but cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that it was his mother Rajni Tendulkar who actually started it.

"I never thought 'Sachin Sachin' (chant) would continue beyond my playing days. It has now gone to the theatres. So I feel happy," the right-handed batsman said on Tuesday (May 9).

Sachin Tendulkar's mother Rajni is pictured during the batting legend's 200th and final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2013

He was speaking after a song from a movie "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", based on his life, was launched here in presence of music composer A R Rahman.

"My mother started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call 'Sachin Sachin'," Tendulkar said when asked when did he first hear the chant. There is an iconic picture of a young Tendulkar holding a bat.

Asked about it, Tendulkar said, "This was actually taken at home when I was playing with my brother. This was in the balcony. I was only four or five then. My positions weren't perfect. What I enjoyed was, hitting the ball. Be it a cricket bat or a tennis racket. My brother would chuck tennis ball, few I used to hit from cricket bat, few from rackets."

PTI

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 16:26 [IST]
