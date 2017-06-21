'Jumbo' results: Anil Kumble's impeccable performance as India head coach

New Delhi, June 21: Former India captain Anil Kumble on Tuesday (June 20) shocked one and all by stepping down as Team India's head coach.

Kumble quits as India head coach; Who willl succeed Kumble?

The legendary spinner, who was appointed as the coach on June 24 last year, was given an extension for the West Indies tour but the 46-year-old decided to discontinue his services with immediate effect.

The writing about Kumble's exit was all over the wall but nobody expected he'll do it when the Indian team was still aboard the flight to the Caribbean Islands.

Team India will play 5 ODIs and a T20I against West Indies, starting June 23. Kumble didn't join the team on the flight to the Caribbean citing a reason that he has to attend ICC meetings on June 22 and 23.

Even the BCCI confirmed that he'll join the team in Port of Spain after winding up the ICC meet but the news about Kumble's resignation followed within a few hours.

If one talks about Kumble's achievements as India's coach in his tenure of one year, then the legendary cricketer performed his job exceptionally well for Team India touched new heights under his watch.

Team India began their journey under 'Jumbo' from the grueling tour of West Indies where they were played a four Test series followed by a T20I series. Then came the challenging home season in which Team India remained unbeaten as they won every series (Tests, ODIs and T20I) they played.

Kumble's final assignment as India's head coach turned out to be the Champions Trophy 2017 in which the defending champions emerged as the runner-ups. India won 12 off 17 Tests, 8 off 13 ODIs and 2 off 4 T20Is played under him.

Here's how Kumble delivered as the coach (series by series):

Won Test series in the West Indies 2-0 In his first campaign as India coach, Kumble helped India beat West Indies 2-0 in the four Test series in West Indies. Indian team outclassed their West Indian counterparts in every department of the game as they created history by winning two Tests on Caribbean soil on a single tour. Lost T20I series against West Indies 1-0 Team India played 2 T20Is against West Indies in the USA. After losing the first T20I in a record chase, the Men in Blue were in a commanding position to win the second match and level the series but rain stopped the match, which was abandoned later. Thus, Windies won the series 1-0. Won Test series against New Zealand 3-0 Team India started their long home season by whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 in the three Test series and reaching at the top of ICC Test Rankings. It was clinical performance from the Indian team against a quality New Zealand side but the Kiwis were outclassed by Kumble's boys in every department of the game. Kumble's strategies against New Zealand proved to have hit the bull's eye as the visitors couldn't offer any resistance to their Indian counterparts. Won 5 ODI series against New Zealand 3-2 India later defeated the Kiwis in the ODI series as well. After Test series, India repeated their domination against Kane Williamson's team in ODIs too and won the 5 match series 3-2. The Kiwis, however, put up a better show against India in the 50-over format as compared to the 5-day games. Won Test series against England 4-0 Anil Kumble's team once again registered a convincing Test series win at home this time defeating a strong England team. After the opening Test at Rajkot ended in a draw, Team India came back strongly to win the remaining four Tests and clinched the series. Won ODI and T20I series against England Team India defeated England in the subsequent ODI and T20I series as well under Kumble's watch. Men In Blue, under the leadership of Kohli for the first time, won both the limited overs tournament 2-1 and sent England back win-less. Won one-off Test series against Bangladesh Bangladesh came to India for the first time to play a Test series but their condition was no different than New Zealand and England. Virat Kohli and his boys outclassed Bangladesh in the Hyderabad Test to maintain their domination in Test cricket. Won Test series against Australia 2-1 Kumble faced the toughest challenge as a India coach when his Australian counterpart Darren Lehmann's boys shocked India in the first Test at Pune to go one-up. But Kumble's boys defeated a strong Australian side in the Bengaluru Test and showed strong resistance in the Ranchi Test, which resulted in a draw. The Dharamsala Test emerged as the series decider which Kumble's boys, despite the absence of their regular skipper Virat Kohli, won convincingly and eventually reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Champions Trophy 2017 - the final assignment Defending champions India lived up to the expectations and entered the second consecutive final of the ICC Champions Trophy as favourites. But their journey was halted by a spirited Pakistan team which outclassed them in the summit clash at The Oval. Before losing to Pakistan in the final, Kumble's boys lost just one game against Sri Lanka in the league stage but their dominant performances against Pakistan and South Africa in the league ensured them a semi-final berth where Men In Blue thrashed Bangladesh.

