Team India to embark upon South Africa tour for Test, ODI and T20I series in late 2017

New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian Cricket Team under the leadership of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will embark upon a challenging tour of South Africa for four-Test, ODI and T20I series in late 2017.

The Cricket South Africa on Thursday (Dec 29) announced part of their fixtures for the next season, with trips by Bangladesh, India and Australia all confirmed.

Team India will travel to South Africa in the last quarter of 2017, although CSA hasn't announced dates for India's tour.

As per reports, India is likely to play four Tests, five ODIs and three T20s in late 2017 or early 2018.

The South African board has already started discussions with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to finalise the dates.

This tour will be challenging one for Virat Kohli and his No. 1 Test team in the world as Kohli's next aim is improving the Team India's performance overseas.

Last time India toured South Africa in late 2013, when the two sides played two Tests and three ODIs.

The Proteas won the Test series 1-0, by winning the second Test at Durban by 10 wickets, and won the ODI series 2-0.

The Proteas arrived in India in late 2015-16, and were thrashed 3-0 in a four-match Test series, though they won the ODI and T20I series convincingly.

OneIndia News