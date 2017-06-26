Team India create world record for most 300-plus scores in ODIs

Port of Spain, June 26: Team India on Sunday (June 25) created world record by posting 310/5 against West Indies in the second One-Day International (ODI) game against West Indies here.

Riding over a strong batting performance from the top order, including a magnificent century from Ajinkya Rahane, India became a side to score most totals of 300 or more runs in the ODIs.

Opener Ajinkya Rahane spearheaded the Indian innings with 103 runs off 104 balls. India skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan also scored breezy half-centuries to lay a strong foundation for the innings.

Kohli plundered 87 runs off 66 deliveries with four boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Dhawan scored 63 runs off 59 balls.

The Men In Blue scored 310/5 in 43 overs against West Indies after rain forced the match to be reduced to 43 overs per side.

With 96th 300-plus total, India have now surpassed Australia to score most totals of 300 or more in the ODIs.

The other teams posted 300+ scores in ODIs as follows: Australia 95, South Africa 77, Pakistan 68, Sri Lanka 62, England 57 and New Zealand 51.

Earlier, with their score of 321/6 against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy 2017, India equalled Australia by scoring 95th 300-plus score in the 50-over format.

India reached their maiden 300-run mark against Pakistan at Sharjah in 1996.

Most totals of 300 or more in ODIs:

96* India

95 Australia

77 South Africa

69 Pakistan

63 Sri Lanka

57 England

51 New Zealand

OneIndia News