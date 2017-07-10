Team India coach selection: Decision deferred

Bengaluru, July 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday has deferred the announcement of new coach for Indian cricket team.

The annoucement was made after the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, who joined the interview process via skype from London, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, screened five candidates.

"There is stil time for the series against Sri Lanka. We have to speak to a few people, especially captain Virat Kohli," said Ganguly at a press do after the interview process.

Contrary to the belief that Kohli backed the claim of Ravi Shastri, Ganguly said: "You got to give credit to Virat. He has no input and he has not sent any name."

Besides Shastri, who attended the interview via skype like last year, the panel scrutinised the claims of five other candidates - Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody and Richard Pybus. Shastri was widely counted as the frontrunner in the race to the coach's seat.

Shastri was India's Team Director from their England tour of 2014 to 2015 World Cup before Anil Kumble was handed a one-year tenure.

Despite the team achieving some fine results under him, Kumble stepped down the post owing to the rift with skipper Virat Kohli. Hence, the BCCI resorted to interview process to find a head coach for the Indian cricket team.

OneIndiaNews