Dubai, May 2: England have vaulted into second place on the ICC T20I Team Rankings following the annual update, which was carried out on 1 May to ensure the table continues to reflect the recent form of sides. New Zealand top the standings while India slipped to fourth.

England have benefitted significantly as it has risen three places after gaining seven points to now sit on 121 points.

Eoin Morgan's side is four points behind table-topper New Zealand, which is on 125 points after dropping two points, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release on Tuesday (May 2).

India, the ICC World Twenty20 2007 champion, have also lost ground following the annual update after dropping six points to slip to fourth position.

They are now on 118 points, three points behind ICC World Twenty20 2009 winner Pakistan, which has joined England on 121 points after gaining five points but is ranked behind the ICC World Twenty20 2010 winner by a fraction of a point.

Australia and the next nine highest-ranked sides on the T20I Team Rankings will qualify automatically for the ICC World Twenty20 2020 which will be staged in Australia.

The bottom eight sides on the team rankings will get a second chance to qualify for the seventh edition of the tournament when they will join the regional qualifiers in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier 2019. Six sides will qualify from the qualifier to complete the 16-team line-up.

ICC T20I Team Rankings (as on May 2, 2017 after the annual update)

(Read as Rank, Change, Team, Points)

1. (-) New Zealand 125 (-2)

2. (+3) England 121 (+7)

3. (+1) Pakistan 121 (+5)

4. (-2) India 118 (-6)

5. (-2) South Africa 111 (-6)

6. (+1) Australia 110 (-)

7. (-1) West Indies 109 (-3)

8. (-) Sri Lanka 95 (-4)

9. (-) Afghanistan 90 (+6)

10. (-) Bangladesh 78 (+4)

11. (-) Scotland 67 (+4)

12. (-) Zimbabwe 65 (+3)

13. (+1) UAE 52 (+4)

14. (-1) Netherlands 49 (-9)

15. (+1) Hong Kong 46 (+3)

16. (-1) Papua New Guinea 39 (-4)

17. (+1) Oman 38 (-1)

18. (-1) Ireland 36 (-4)

Note: All results from 1 May 2013 to 30 April 30 2014 have been dropped from calculations, while matches played from 1 May 2014 to 30 April 2016 are weighted at 50 per cent and matches played from 1 May 2016 are weighted at 100 per cent.

OneIndia News