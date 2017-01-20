T20 World Cup for Blind in India, Bengaluru to host final

Bengaluru, Jan 20: The Cricket Association for the Blind (CABI) will host the final of the Twenty20 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on February 12, it was announced on Friday (January 20).

The tournament, which is starting from January 30, will see Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies battling for the title.

CABI president Mahantesh GK thanked Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for extending its support to the cause.

"I would like to thank the KSCA for having allotted the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host the final. I also invite and appeal to the people to come in large numbers and support the World Cup during the league matches from February 6 to 9, semi-final on February 11th and the tournament final on February 12," Mahantesh said.

"The total budget for the tournament is about Rs 8 crore but we are still short of 40 per cent of the funds. Blind cricket needs the fillip and many other sponsors are coming forward and we are sure to hold the tournament in a big way.

"Demonetisation of higher currency had hit the conduct of the tournament as few companies have said that the latest move by the central government had hit its cash flow as it mainly gets revenue from retail sale of its beverage. Some other companies, though fully supportive of the blind cricket, had expressed inability to contribute as cricket does not come under CSR activities," he added.

India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh at the IIT grounds in New Delhi.

IANS