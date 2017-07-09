Only T20I: West Indies win toss, elect to field first

Kingston, July 9: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and elected to field first in the only T20 international against India today (July 9) at Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies welcome back star players like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuel, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, etc who did not feature in the ODI series which they lost 3-1.

West Indies are the reigning T20 champions. Their ODI and Test form does not give any idea about how good they are in the game's shortest format.

India too looks a strong side on paper and will be high on confidence after their ODI series win. They have made quite a few changes in their starting XI.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen limping during training and has been rested due to the injury. Youngster Rishabh Pant makes his international debut finally.

Also, veteran Yuvraj Singh has been rested as Dinesh Karthick retains his place. Captain Kohli is likely to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhubaneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.

OneIndia News