Sydney Test: Younis Khan slams 34th Test century, equals Sunil Gavaskar's record

Sydney, Jan 5: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan on Thursday (Jan 5) slammed career's 34th Test century in the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 39-year-old right-handed batsman, thus, equalled the record of Sunil Gavaskar by hitting 34 Test tons.



This is also the middle-order batsman's maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. Clive Lloyd, at the age of 40 in Brisbane, is the only older batsman than Younis Khan(39) to have slammed a ton in Australia.

He's now tied at 6th place with Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara with 34 Test centuries.

Khan also became first player in the history of the game to have smashed 11 Test tons in 11 countries. He has also accumulated 9,789 runs in 114 Tests and inching closer to getting 10000 Test runs.

Former India batting great, Rahul Dravid, is the only other cricketer to score centuries against all ten Test playing nations, with 36 centuries under his belt.

Dravid achieved this incredible feat against Bangladesh in December 2004 after slamming 160 at Chittagong.

In October 2014, Younis Khan became the first Pakistani and 12th batsman, overall, to complete Test hundreds against all oppositions when he slammed twin hundreds against Australia in Dubai.

List of batsmen with Test centuries in most countries:

1. Younis Khan (Pakistan) 11 countries

2. Rahul Dravid (India) 10 countries

3. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 10 countries

4. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 10 countries

5. Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) 10 countries

