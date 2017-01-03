Sydney Test: Brilliant tons from Warner, Renshaw put Australia on top against Pakistan

Sydney, Jan 3: Riding on brilliant knocks from openers Matthew Thomas Renshaw (167 not out) and David Warner (113), Australia scored 365/3 on the opening day of the third cricket Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Warner, who slammed 17 boundaries in a 95-ball knock became the first batsman to hit a century in the opening session of a Test match here, while his compatriot Renshaw scored his first Test century.

Renshaw and Peter Handscomb (40) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For Pakistan, pacer Wahab Riaz scalped two wickets while Yasir Shah took one wicket.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia started the day on a positive note as Renshaw and Warner, who slammed his third consecutive Test ton at the ground, forged a 151-run partnership for the first wicket before the left-hander was dismissed by Riaz in the 33rd over of the innings.

Usman Khawaja (13) then joined the 20-year-old but could not add much to the score as he was also sent packing in the 49th over.

Skipper Steven Smith (24), who was dominant in Melbourne, then gave a simple catch to Sarfraz Ahmed in an attempted cut at a Yasir Shah delivery in the 60th over.

After the fall of three quick wickets, Handscomb along with Renshaw steadied the innings and stitched a 121-run fourth wicket partnership to help Australia reach a strong position.

IANS