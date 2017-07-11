Swamy questions BCCI's style of auctioning broadcasting rights of matches

BJP MP, Subramanian Swamy has moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the BCCI is scheduled to auction its broadcasting and media rights of matches.

Swamy in his petition said that the BCCI should be directed to employ transparent and fair e-auction methods. He also drew a reference to the method in which the auction of coal blocks took place.

The court told Swamy that it sees his point of view. However the court observed that there is no tearing urgency for immediate listing of his petition. The court noted that the petition could be heard at a later date.

OneIndia News