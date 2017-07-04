Suresh Raina relives old days with former India coach Gary Kirsten in The Netherlands

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, July 4: Veteran India discard Suresh Raina on Monday (July 3) spent some time with former India coach Gary Kirsten as he practiced with the South African in The Netherlands.

Raina, who was part of Kirsten coached Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup, relived his days in the national team.

Suresh Raina relives old days with former India coach Gary Kirsten in The Netherlands
Image Courtesy: Suresh Raina (Twitter)

The left-handed batsman is in The Netherlands where his wife Priyanka works.

"It's so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten," tweeted Raina.

Kirsten is in the country for a three-day training camp with the U-17 Netherlands team.
Raina also met the young cricketers of The Netherlands.

"It was wonderful meeting up with the whole group and to be able to share experiences," he wrote.

Earlier, amid speculations over who will be the next coach of the Indian cricket team, Kirsten hoped that the team finds the most suitable person for the job.

"Always loved working with Team India and hopefully they find the coach most suited for their team," the legendary South Africa batsman wrote on his Twitter handle, last week.

Team India lifted the world cup after a gap of 28 years under the watch of this legendary South Africa cricketer.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

suresh raina, gary kirsten, cricket, team india, netherlands, anil kumble, virat kohli

Other articles published on Jul 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...