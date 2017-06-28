Suresh Raina meets 'man with golden vision' PM Modi in Netherlands

Amsterdam, June 28: Senior India cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday (June 27) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Netherlands.

Raina, who is holidaying with his wife Priyanka, met PM Modi in Amsterdam along with his wife.

"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands," tweeted Raina.

Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands pic.twitter.com/tQPsmvUQlx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 27, 2017

The prolific middle-order batsman, Raina, was not selected for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and subsequent India's tour of West Indies.

The cricketer is trying hard to make it to the Indian national cricket team and spending a lot of time on his fitness.

The left-handed batsman has played 223 ODIs and scored 5568 runs. He has scored 1307 runs in 65 T20Is. Raina is the leading run-getter and one of the most consistent batsman in the home-grown Indian Premier League.

He has scored 4540 runs from 161 T20 matches in the IPL.

PM Modi was on a bilateral visit to the Netherlands where the cricketer met him.

Earlier, PM Modi also met the Dutch Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst.

Modi also addressed an excited Indian diaspora at Sportcampus Zuiderpark at The Hague. The Indian diaspora welcomed the PM with a loud cheer as he addressed the community.

Modi began his address to the Indian community at Netherlands, saying "Kaa haal baa" (how are you doing?).

OneIndia News