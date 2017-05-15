Suresh Raina launches Gracia Raina Foundation on daughter's 1st birthday

Suresh Raina had a special gift for his daughter Gracia on her 1st birthday.

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, May 15: Cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina on Monday (May 15) announced the launch of their foundation dedicated to the aid of underprivileged mothers across the country.

Both Suresh and Priyanka have chosen to announce the foundation on their daughter Gracia Raina's birthday.

Suresh Raina with his daughter
The Gracia Raina Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness and work closely with mothers and children who require help ranging from physical to mental health issues and beyond.

"This is a something very personal to me and my wife and to announce it on our daughter's birthday is very special. My wife has been working towards this and has put in a lot of time and effort and I fully support her endeavours."

"With this foundation we hope to shed light and help women and babies across the country," Raina, who has represented the country in 223 One-Day Internationals, said.

Priyanka Raina added: "Gracia Raina Foundation aims to provide support and effective solutions to ensure maternal and new-born wellness by implementing a self-sustained model. The idea is to empower, engage and facilitate women by enhancing their capabilities. Our model is one of creative collaboration, creating a supportive environment for all women."

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 14:36 [IST]
