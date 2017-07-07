Supreme Court tells former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur to apologise

New Delhi, July 7: The Supreme Court on Friday (July 7) asked former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Anurag Thakur to tender an "unequivocal and unqualified" apology for saying that the court's order for ushering in obligatory reforms in the country's apex cricket body amounted to government interference.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also directed Thakur to make a personal appearance on the next date of hearing.

The court has fixed next Friday as the next date of hearing.

The court directed Thakur to file an unequivocal and unqualified apology as it said that the apology offered by him earlier was not unqualified.

IANS