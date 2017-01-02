Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief: Who said what on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 2: Giving a massive setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court on Monday (January 2) sacked its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. (Ind-England series to be called off?)
Supreme Court sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI president
The apex court asked why the duo should not be tried for perjury and contempt. "Why shouldn't prosecution be initiated against him (Thakur)"?
The court said the duo hadn't complied with its July 18, 2016 order and were thus removed.
Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges.
The Bench comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur directed Thakur and Shirke to immediately cease and desist from BCCI work.
The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI.
The apex court's ruling took everyone by surprise. Fans and cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their reaction over this development.
Here's who said what:
