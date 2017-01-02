Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief: Who said what on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan 2: Giving a massive setback to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court on Monday (January 2) sacked its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. (Ind-England series to be called off?)

Supreme Court sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI president

The apex court asked why the duo should not be tried for perjury and contempt. "Why shouldn't prosecution be initiated against him (Thakur)"?

The court said the duo hadn't complied with its July 18, 2016 order and were thus removed.

Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur directed Thakur and Shirke to immediately cease and desist from BCCI work.

The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI.

The apex court's ruling took everyone by surprise. Fans and cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to express their reaction over this development.

Here's who said what:

This is huge: Supreme Couet removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI prez and Ajay Shirke as secy — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 2, 2017 Ayaz Memon This is how senior cricket commentator Ayaz Memon responded. This is a revolution the kind of which I haven't seen in all the years I have followed Indian cricket. Await the calm beyond the storm. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2017 Harsha Bhogle This is what another cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had to say. Not the best of starts to the year, if you are the BCCI. Highlights of the judgment: — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 2, 2017 Another cricket enthusiast feels sorry for the BCCI Not the best of starts for the BCCI, feels another cricket enthusiast. Supreme Court cleans bowls BCCI top brass. Anurag Thakur declared out. Batsmen wondering why there's no third umpire review here. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 2, 2017 Rahul Kanwal This is what senior journalist Rahul Kanwal had to say on SC ruling. What began as a spot fixing investigation/hearing has now ended with removal of 2 BCCI presidents - Anurag Thakur and N Srinivasan — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) January 2, 2017 This is how another cricket enthusiast reacted SC has sacked two BCCI presidents so far. Hon'ble Supreme Court couldn't appoint enough judges for millions of pending cases.. Now they want to govern Indian Cricket Board.. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 2, 2017 Not everyone is happy with SC ruling This is what an Indian cricket fan had to say. Supreme court is goin to run Cricket now, Any lbw appeal will have to be stamped by the court clerk & the decision 'll be taken after 23 yrs — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 2, 2017 Fan unhappy with SC ruling Another cricket fan didn't feel happy with SC ruling. World's wealthiest cricket governing body @BCCI chief was removed by #Indian Supreme Court. Now, the court is in charge of new appointees. — Matheen (@MatheenMv) January 2, 2017 SC to run Indian cricket, said another fan SC to run Indian cricket, said another fan.

