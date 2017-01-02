Supreme Court sacks Anurag Thakur: India-England series in jeopardy?

New Delhi, Jan 2: It was not a Happy New Year for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed today (January 2) by the Supreme Court.

Both Thakur and Shirke were sacked by the apex court after the duo failed to adhere to the Justice RM Lodha Panel's recommendations for the Indian cricket board.

With this landmark judgement by the Supreme Court, questions surrounding Indian cricket is about the impending limited overs series against England which starts on January 15.

England, who lost the 5-match Test rubber 0-4 and returned home for Christmas, will again be back in India to play the limited overs matches.

The 1st of the 3-match One Day International series begins in Pune on January 15. The 3-game Twenty20 International rubber gets under way in Kanpur on January 26.

With the latest setback to BCCI, the question is about what will happen to the India-England series. Will the Indian cricket board say it can't host the matches? Or will the other office bearers of BCCI carry on work?

While there should not be any problem in India-England series going ahead, it remains to be seen whether the BCCI refuses to carry on the duties in support of the sacked duo.

If the BCCI office bearers refuse to host the series, then Justice RM Lodha Panel or Supreme Court will most likely appoint a committee to conduct the ODI and T20I matches.

OneIndia News