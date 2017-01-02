New Delhi, Jan 2: In a major blow for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court on Monday (January 2) sacked Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI president. (Ind-England series to be called off?)

The court also directed Ajay Shirke to step down as secretary, BCCI. Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges. (Current situation not best for cricket: Thakur)

The Bench comprising Chief Justice T S Thakur directed Thakur and Shirke to immediately cease and desist from BCCI work. The court also said that it would appoint a panel of eminent persons to govern the BCCI.

The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI. Hearing on the matter will continue on January 19. As a result of this order

The court also took into consideration the recommendations made by the Justice R M Lodha Panel for reforms in the BCCI.

The court disqualified all the board and its state association office bearers who have failed to meet the new norms set by the panel. The SC will replace the top brass of the BCCI with a new panel of administrators. This would be decided on January 19.

On the last date of hearing the Bench had threatened to initiate perjury charges against Anurag Thakur for allegedly lying about asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to term the Lodha reforms as governmental interference.

Thakur would have to reply to these charges on January 19 and if found guilty can face a jail term too.

