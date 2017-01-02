Indian cricket will do better under retired judges, says sacked Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Jan 2: Hours after he was sacked by the Supreme Court, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) chief Anurag Thakur has finally come out with his response over his sacking by the apex court.

Thakur shared a video message on his Twitter handle and stated that he follows the ruling of the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Monday (January 2) sacked Anurag Thakur and BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke and asked why the duo should not be tried for perjury and contempt.

"Why shouldn't prosecution be initiated against him (Thakur)?", asked the apex court bench.

The court said the duo hadn't complied with its July 18, 2016 order and were thus removed.

Thakur will also face contempt and perjury charges. He has been given time till January 19 to reply to the charges.

Thakur didn't shy away from taking veiled digs at the retired Supreme Court judge Justice RM Lodha, who was assigned the task of cleaning the sports body.

"I had the honour of serving the Indian cricket. Over the years Indian cricket saw its very best in terms of administration and development on the game. BCCI is the best mananged sports organisation in the country with defined proceedures. India has the best infrastructure built and maintained by the state associations with the help of the BCCI," said Thakur in a video message.

"India has more quality players than any where in the world. For me, it was not a personal battle. For me it was the battle of the autonomy of the sports body. I respect Supreme Court as any citizen should," the 42-year-old parliamentarian added further.

My statement on the Supreme Court @BCCI verdict. pic.twitter.com/cXvEx6eIU4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 2, 2017

Thakur also hoped that Indian cricket will continue flourishing under the guidelines of retired judges.

"Supreme Court judges feel that BCCI could do better under retired judges, I wish them all the best. I am sure that Indian cricket will do better under their guidance. My commitment to the best of Indian cricket and autonomy of the board will always remain," he concluded.

The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocates Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian as amicus curae and directed them to suggest persons to govern the BCCI.

