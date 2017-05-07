Sunil Narine slams fastest IPL fifty: Twitterati go bonkers witnessing his carnage

Bengaluru, May 7: It may be West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle's 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it was his compatriot Sunil Narine who did the talking with the bat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (May 7).

Narine wreaked havoc against Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers and plundered 50 runs from just 15 deliveries to equal the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.

His Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart, Yusuf Pathan had smashed a fifty off 15 deliveries in IPL 2014.

Narine smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 17-ball 54 as KKR came out to chase a target of 159 against RCB. This was the fastest IPL fifty against RCB.

Narine targetted every bowler, who came across his way, and helped Kolkata go past hundred within 6 overs itself and made a mockery of the opposition bowling attack.

He targetted his compatriot Samuel Badree for three consecutive sixes in his first over to clear his intentions from the beginning.

Narine also picked up two wickets in the innings and got his teams crucial wickets.

Riding over his explosive start, Kolkata defeated Bangalore by 6 wickets and registered a convincing win in the league and climb at the second spot in the points table with 16 points.

