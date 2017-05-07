Sunil Narine slams fastest IPL fifty: Twitterati go bonkers witnessing his carnage

Bengaluru, May 7: It may be West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle's 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it was his compatriot Sunil Narine who did the talking with the bat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (May 7).
Narine wreaked havoc against Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers and plundered 50 runs from just 15 deliveries to equal the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL.
His Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart, Yusuf Pathan had smashed a fifty off 15 deliveries in IPL 2014.
Narine smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 17-ball 54 as KKR came out to chase a target of 159 against RCB. This was the fastest IPL fifty against RCB.
Narine targetted every bowler, who came across his way, and helped Kolkata go past hundred within 6 overs itself and made a mockery of the opposition bowling attack.
He targetted his compatriot Samuel Badree for three consecutive sixes in his first over to clear his intentions from the beginning.
Narine also picked up two wickets in the innings and got his teams crucial wickets.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Narine's explosive knock:
Sunil Narine equals Yusuf Pathan's record
Carlos Brathwaite
This is how Narine's West Indies teammate Carlos Brathwaite reacted.
David Warner
This is Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner had to say as KKR openers unleashed themselves against Bangalore.
Alex Tudor
This is how England cricketer reacted watching Narine and Lynn bat against RCB.
Deepdas Gupta
This is how former India cricketer-turned-commentator Deepdas Gupta reacted watching Narine-Lynn bat.
Ayaz Memon
This is how sports journalist Ayaz Memon reacted to Narine's exploits.
Aakash Chopra
This is how former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reacted to Narine's innings.
Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar too lauded Narine's knock against RCB.
Yuvraj Singh
Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh felt West Indies should make Narine their regular opener in the T20s.
Riding over his explosive start, Kolkata defeated Bangalore by 6 wickets and registered a convincing win in the league and climb at the second spot in the points table with 16 points.
