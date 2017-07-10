Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Wishes pour in for former Indian captain

Bengaluru, July 10: Former Indian captain and opener Sunil Gavasakar turned 68 on Monday (July 10). The Mumbaikar was the first batsman in international cricket to score 10,000 Test runs.

In a career littered with several records, Gavaskar also held the record for most number of 100s in Test cricket till Sachin Tendulkar broke it.

He was the first Indian cricketer to aggregate a total of more than 700 runs in a series when he smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80 in 1971 against the West Indies at their home.

Happy Birthday to one of the best and most daring batsman ever, Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Watching film Maalamaal to see you in a different avatar pic.twitter.com/my6rmq1l8X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2017

After his retirement from top flight cricket, Gavaskar turned a highly successful commentator and coloumnist, his inborn wit and articulate nature helped him on both the counts.

On his birthday several twitterattis, including former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, wished Gavaskar.

OneIndia News