Sunil Gavaskar calls for change of 'unfair' IPL rules

Bengaluru, May 18: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has called for change of Indian Premier League (IPL) playing conditions which he termed as "unfair".

IPL Special Site; Photos; Match scorecard

Gavaskar was not happy with the way IPL playing conditions were framed for rain-affected play-off matches. (Rain rules for play-offs)

He was speaking on "Sony Max" TV's "Extra Innings" as rain interrupted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Eliminator contest at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night (May 17).

SRH batted first and scored 128/7 in 20 overs. KKR's run chase could not start on time due to heavy rain. There was a delay for more than 3 hours.

And finally KKR innings began at 12.55 AM IST and the match ended at 1.27 AM with the Gautam Gambhir-led side winning via the Duckworth/Lewis method. They were set a revised target of 48 in 6 overs. They won with 4 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

#IPL Eliminator - Scenarios - 11:50 PM - cut off time for 20-over innings, 12:58 AM - for 5-over innings & 1:20AM for #SuperOver #SRHvKKR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2017

With no reserve days for Qualifier 1, 2 and Eliminator, the organisers had made a provision for the match to start, in case of rain delays, as late as 1.20 AM, for a Super Over decider.

These playing conditions were criticised by Gavaskar as "unfair". He pointed out that it was not right on part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council (GC) to ask the spectators to stay back as late as 1.20 AM.

He also said it was "unfair" on the players too as they had arrived at the ground by 5 PM for 8 PM start. According to him no sport event goes on so late and for so many hours.

Gavaskar said the IPL organisers had to rethink on this since the tournament had completed 10 years and for the next phase of 5 seasons they had to change these rules on rain-affected games.

He called for the formation of a committee where views were collected from players and also spectators.

Kolkata will now face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 19) at the same venue. The same playing conditions will apply for the match and if rain plays spoilsport again, a very late finish is expected again.

The winner of Qualifier 2 goes to the final to meet Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Sunday (May 21) in Hyderabad. There is a reserve day (May 22) for the title decider.

OneIndia News