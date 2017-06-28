Steve Smith tries his hands at baseball as uncertainty over Cricket Australia contract looms

New Delhi, June 28: Australia skipper Steve Smith was seen trying his hand at baseball during the winter break.

Amid reports of differences between players and Cricket Australia over revenue, Smith was seen tirelessly trying to perfect his swing with the baseball bat.

Smith, at present is in New York following a European vacation after Australia's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. He went to the USA to watch the New York Yankees' match.

Smith has posted a video on his Instagram account in which he could be seen swinging the baseball bat at an indoor batting cage. He could also be seen making clean connections batting right-handed. He also struck the ball batting left-handed as well after switching hands.

Batting practice in New York #switchhitter ⚾️ A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Earlier last year, Smith visited Boston where he met the Red Sox and second base star Dusting Pedroia. He left for the US after leading Australia to a tri-series win in the Caribbean. He was also invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball match.

The right-handed batsman toured the famous Fenway Park facility and met with Boston's all-star second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Smith swapped his cricket bat with baseball bat and tried his hand out in it.

Gorgeous evening out at Yankee stadium #newyork A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Smith made good connection, sending balls deep into the Fenway outfield. However, he wasn't able to land a home run and clear the park's famous "Green Monster" - an 11.33m high wall in left field.

"He had a good swing ... it was pretty cool to watch," Pedroia said. "He looked good, anytime you can come out and hit balls like that, without doing it (regularly) it's pretty impressive."

