Steve Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Dani Willis atop a skyscraper in New York

New York, June 29: Australia skipper Steve Smith on Wednesday (June 28) got engaged to his girlfriend Dani Willis in New York city.

The 28-year-old cricketer proposed Willis in style, by getting down on one knee atop an observation deck in New York City.

The swashbuckling top-order batsman, who is holidaying in the USA, posted an image on his Instagram handle with his fiance.

"Today I got down one knee and @dani - willis said YES @ Top Of The Rock NYC," Smith wrote, followed by the hashtag #engaged.

Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES 🍾💍#engaged A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Fans congratulated the couple on Smith's post and wished them luck. Smith was greeted by several Indian fans as well.

Dani Willis too shared the same image on her Instagram handle but with a different caption. "The beginning of forever @steve_smith49 #engaged," she wrote.

The beginning of forever @steve_smith49 💍 #engaged A post shared by Dani Willis (@dani_willis) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

The right-handed batsman is very popular in India as he is a common face in the IPL and led Rising Pune Supergiant to the IPL 10 final.

26-year-old Willis is a Law Student at Macquarie University has accompanied Smith on his way to the US from Europe. As per reports, she sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when she strolled down the Allan Border Medal red carpet.

Smith earlier posted a video in which he was seen trying his hand at baseball during the winter break.

Smith went to New York following a European vacation after Australia's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. He also went to watch the New York Yankees' match.

OneIndia News