Steve Smith ends 2016 as top-ranked Test batsman

Dubai, Dec 31: Australia skipper Steve Smith consolidated his top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings with 937 rating points after his match-winning century against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test.

Ashwin-Jadeja occupy top spots in ICC test bowlers rankings

Smith is followed by India skipper Virat Kohli and England's Joe Root at the second spot and third spots respectively.

The Australia captain's tally is the 10th highest ever and the highest since former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's 938 points in December 2007.

Smith's teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja also moved up two and five places to sit on fifth and 13th positions respectively.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali, who scored 205 not out and 43 against the Kangaroos, has moved up 10 places to reach a career-high sixth rank.

Meanwhile, India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have finished the year in the top two positions in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers.

South Africa fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott finished with career-high ranks after taking four and five wickets, respectively, in Port Elizabeth against Sri Lanka.

Rabada, who finished with 46 wickets in nine Tests this year, has retained his 17th position while Abbott has gained seven positions to reach the 21st rank.

India's Ashwin continued to rule the ICC Test all-rounders' list.

IANS