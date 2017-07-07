Step out like Sourav: Coach's words to Deepti Sharma

Kolkata, July 7: Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in India's victory over Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, slamming a 78 off 110 balls, on Wednesday (July 5) in England. The highlight of her batting was the way she negated Sri Lankan spinners, using her feet to telling effect.

The change in her technique had its genesis in the clippings of Sourav Ganguly's batting that her coach Bipin Avasthi, a former UP Ranji cricketer, showed her. The former Indian skipper was an outstanding batsman against spinners, decimating them with his precise footwork.

"I have played four seasons in Kolkata for Mohammedan Sporting in the early nineties. During that time I had a chance to play against Ganguly in the CAB league. I had told my friends then that Ganguly will dominate spinners as he stepped out against them and launched them for big sixes. So, I showed Deepti the videos of Ganguly. Her only flaw in batting was her technique against spinners, especially while stepping out," said the 46-year-old.

Bipin, however, said Deepti still has some way to go. "She played a good innings. But I will not call it an aggressive innings. I have told her to reach out to deliveries before playing a shot. Now, Deepti is in transition period. I have intensified the training over the last six months. You will see her more mature in the next season," he said.

Deepti's brother appointed Bipin seeing his sister's passion for cricket. " Deepti is passionate about cricket. It's her biggest asset too," added Bipin.

OneIndia News