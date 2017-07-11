Srinivasan faction trying to scuttle BCCI SGM

Bengaluru, July 11: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and his faction are trying to stall the Lodha Committee reforms with six state units raising objections against the Special General Meeting, scheduled at New Delhi on Tuesday (July 11).

They are - Tamil Nadu CA, Saurashtra Cricket Association, Haryana CA, Kerala CA, Goa CA and Karnataka State CA.

Acting president Khanna has already written a letter to acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, asking him to take appropriate steps going by the book.

All these associations have objected to the fact that a minimum 10-day notice period is necessary to convene a Special General Meeting of the BCCI as per the constitution (as per Article 17 sub clause (iii)).

Majority of the state associations are in favour of calling the SGM in order to break the impasse and move on by implementing all but three Lodha Committee Reforms as recommended by the Special Committee of BCCI.

The anti-Srinivasan faction's contention is that the late Jagmohan Dalmiya had convened an SGM back in December 2002 by giving a two-day notice.

However, a senior BCCI official, who had attended that meeting said: "Dalmiya had convened that meeting because all members had unanimously condoned and the meeting was held.

"But in this case there are multiple associations raising objections. If they go ahead with the meeting, these units will move court filing a petition to get stay order on all decisions taken."

It is a Catch-22 situation for the BCCI top brass as not showing enough intent will make them incur wrath of Committee of Administrators (CoA), who are set to file a scathing Status Report in Supreme Court.

