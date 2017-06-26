Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in race for India head coach job: Reports

New Delhi, June 26: Former Sri Lanka captain and legendary batsman Mahela Jayawardene has reportedly applied for the post of India's head coach after Anil Kumble stepped down.

Anil Kumble resigns

The legendary batsman from Sri Lanka is the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, which lifted this year's IPL title.

He was named the coach of Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) Khulna Titans for the next two seasons, following his success with the Mumbai Indians.

The BCCI has extended the deadline for application of the next head coach till July 9. Sehwag, Moody along with former India manager Lalchand Rajput had submitted applications for the post of head coach after the BCCI invited applications.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody were said to be the front runners for the reputed job but Jayawardene's entry will make the competition three-sided.

Jayawardene has had a glorious cricketing career. He has played 652 international matches for Sri Lanka and scored 25,957 runs. The 40-year-old has slammed 54 hundreds and 136 fifties in his illustrious career.

His success with Mumbai Indians in his maiden stint as the head coach will definitely be taken into consideration when the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - sits to select India's next coach.

Tendulkar, who is mentor of the Mumbai Indians, would definitely be able to share his feedback over Jayawardene and apprise other two members about the Sri Lankan's work ethics.

Earlier last week, Team India's head coach Kumble resigned from his post citing partnership with captain Virat Kohli became untenable.

OneIndia News