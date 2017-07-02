Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga takes hat-trick in ODI debut against Zimbabwe

Galle, July 2: Sri Lankan spin bowler Wanidu Hasaranga created history as he became the third bowler to scalp a hat-trick in his debut One Day International.

Sri Lanka are currently playing a five-match ODI series against minnows Zimbabwe. In the second match of the series in Galle, Hataranga destroyed the Zimbabwe side completely.

Wanidu Hasaranga (right) celebrates (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle)
Batting first Zimbabwe were bowled out for 155 runs. Hasaranga's figured victims were Malcolm Waller, Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chatara.

In reply Sri Lanka quite easily chased down the total with 20 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand. Sri Lanka restored parity in the series with this win. They had lost first ODI surprisingly against the minnows by 6 wickets.

Only two bowlers previously had take a hat-trick in their ODI debut, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and Bangladesh spin bowler Taijul Islam.

Other than Hasaranga, Sri Lankan bowler Laksan Sandakan took 4 wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs.

Story first published: Sunday, July 2, 2017, 16:26 [IST]
