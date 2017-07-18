Sri Lanka break India's record in historic Test win over Zimbabwe

Colombo, July 18: Sri Lanka registered a record 4-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on the 5th and final day of their one-off Test at the R Premadasa Stadium here today (July 18).

Scorecard

Thanks to half centuries from Kusal Mendis (66), Niroshan Dickwella (81), Asela Gunaratne (80 not out), the hosts chased down 388, the highest ever in Sri Lanka and overall 5th biggest successful run chase in Test history. With this they won the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka's highest-ever successful run chase before today, was against South Africa in 2006, when they scored 352 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka surpassed India's 387 to now occupy the 5th place in all-time highest successful run chases in the five-day format. Sri Lanka scored 391/6 in 114.5 overs.

The hosts had started the day at 170/3 and were in trouble at 203/5. However, Dickwella and Gunaratne put the hosts back on track and took them to victory. The duo added an invaluable 121 runs for the 6th wicket. Dickwella was dismissed with the team needing 62.

Gunaratne and Dilruwan Perera (29 not out) ensured that Sri Lanka won the match. It was a superb performance by Zimbabwe but could not ended up on the winning side. Two centuries, one each in either innings, went in vain.

Dinesh Chandimal, in his first Test as captain, was delighted with the victory. "It has been a really good five days, so credit goes to all the players, they stuck to the plans and went there and did their best," Chandimal said.

"It is always tough when you are batting in the 4th innings but I told the team that they should play their normal game and they played some outstanding innings, especially Dickwella and Asela. Of course, it is always challenging as a captain but it is about doing the right things on and off the field," he added.

"Disappointing but credit to Sri Lanka, to chase 380 on a Day 5 pitch is pretty special," said Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer.

Highest successful run chases in Test history (Top 6)

1. West Indies 418/7 (Target 408) Vs Australia - 2003

2. South Africa 414/4 (Target 414) Vs Australia - 2008

3. India 406/4 (Target 403) Vs West Indies - 1976

4. Australia 404/3 (Target 404) Vs England - 1948

5. Sri Lanka 391/6 (Target 388) Vs Zimbabwe - 2017

6. India 387/4 (Target 387) Vs England - 2008

OneIndia News