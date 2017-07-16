Sourav Ganguly unveils own bronze statue in West Bengal

Balurghat (West Bengal), July 16: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (July 15) unveiled a large bronze statue of himself amidst milling crowds here in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The eight-feet high statue has been installed at Bikash Maidan.

Ganguly, who arrived here from Kolkata via Malda by Padatik Express, was welcomed by thousands of his fans, who constantly chanted "dada", "dada".

A happy Ganguly posed beside his statue and later posted the picture in his Twitter handle with a comment "Looks like me", followed by two smilies.

Looks like me ...😀😀 pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

The statue was made by Siliguri-based sculptor Sushanta Pal, who had never seen Ganguly in person earlier.

At dakhin Dinajpur ..just human heads pic.twitter.com/IunpYbMF44 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

The statue, commissioned by the Dakshin Dinajpur District Sports Association, is made of fibre.

IANS