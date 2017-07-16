Sourav Ganguly unveils own bronze statue in West Bengal

Posted By: IANS
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Balurghat (West Bengal), July 16: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (July 15) unveiled a large bronze statue of himself amidst milling crowds here in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The eight-feet high statue has been installed at Bikash Maidan.

Sourav Ganguly unveils own eight-feet high bronze statue in West Bengal
Image Courtesy: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, who arrived here from Kolkata via Malda by Padatik Express, was welcomed by thousands of his fans, who constantly chanted "dada", "dada".

A happy Ganguly posed beside his statue and later posted the picture in his Twitter handle with a comment "Looks like me", followed by two smilies.

The statue was made by Siliguri-based sculptor Sushanta Pal, who had never seen Ganguly in person earlier.

The statue, commissioned by the Dakshin Dinajpur District Sports Association, is made of fibre.

IANS

Read more about:

sourav ganguly, cricket, west bengal, team india, statue

Story first published: Sunday, July 16, 2017, 0:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...