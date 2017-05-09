Sourav Ganguly to unveil his own bronze statue in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 9: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is probably going to be the first cricketer who will be privileged to inaugurate his own bronze statue.

No living Indian cricketer has been honoured in such a manner in the past. The initiative has been taken by South Dinajpur District Sports Association.

An eighty feet bronze statue of the former Indian captain is already being built and according to plans, it will be installed at the main gate of the Balurghat Stadium.

The secretary of South Dinajpur District Sports, Gautam Goswami said on the occasion: “We believe Sourav Ganguly is not only an icon in Bengal, he has been an inspiration to every human being for his sheer determination which finally made him victorious against all odds in Indian cricket.

"That is why we have decided to set up his statue at the main gate of Balurghat Stadium not only to publicise him, but we want the sports persons all over the north Bengal who will be coming to this stadium, must watch it and get inspired.”

However, the current president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also happy with the news.He said: “I am feeling honoured with the news. I will try my best to inaugurate the statue.”

Sourav, when asked about India’s chances in the forthcoming Champions Trophy, sounded optimistic on the team’s performance.

He said: “I cannot predict whether India will be champions. But I can comment two things. One is that India will be one of the title contenders in the Champions Trophy. Secondly, India will beat Pakistan in their opening match in the tournament.”

The former Indian skipper clarified: “In last eight to ten years the difference between two teams has been huge.

"Indian team has been stronger and Pakistan has not been able to match India comparing to all-round utility and strength.”

OneIndia News