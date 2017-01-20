Sourav Ganguly stand at Eden Gardens to be unveiled during 3rd India-England ODI

Kolkata, Jan 20: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is to unveil on Sunday (January 22) three Eden Gardens stands to be named after eminent personalities involved with the game in the state, a source said on Friday (January 20).

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

The CAB officials are mulling naming 7 stands after the likes of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya.



SC Ganguly Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs

"The KL block will be named after Jagmohan Dalmiya while G and H blocks will be named after either A.N. Ghosh or Pankaj Roy and B.N. Dutt or Pankaj Roy," the source said.

CAB Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya had proposed the names of Ghosh, Biswanath Dutt, and his father.

The others after whom the stands will be named - and unveiled later - are Snehasnshu Acharya and Sidhartha Shankar Ray and Ganguly.

IANS