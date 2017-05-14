Sourav Ganguly plans to construct a new stadium in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 14: Come June this year, the cricket in Bengal will receive a huge boost and the man behind this enhancement is none other than CAB president Sourav Ganguly.

The CAB president has already bought a huge land of around 10 acres in the outskirts of Kolkata, named Rajarhat to construct a new stadium.

According to plans, CAB is going to construct a cricket stadium and a modern residential cricket school. Sourav, however, did not make comments on this dream project.

He looked busy in taking former Sri Lanka international cricketer Mahela Jaywardhane towards the big bell to kick off the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

But according to sources close to Ganguly, the former Indian skipper has also planned to invite the chief architect of the national cricket academy in Australia before the construction of the academy starts.

It has also been learnt that, along with a stadium, CAB has designed to build two grounds of international standard.

On this particular issue, Ganguly only said: “We need good grounds. Even if we ask for staging Ranji Trophy matches then we have only Kalyani stadium except for Eden Gardens.”

Along with his dream project, Ganguly has finalised on another very important issue. That is to set up a modern indoor training centre at Jadavpur University ground at Salt Lake City.

Jadavpur University ground hosts matches on regular basis. Even it stages national level matches, but at the junior level if cannot as there is no gallery on this ground.

It is believed that Ganguly has already managed official approval from the state sports ministry to build up galleries as well as dressing rooms and gyms of international standard at the Jadavpur University ground.

A senior CAB office-bearer revealed on condition of anonymity, “We are going to get Jadavpur University ground on a lease of around 25 years. Once the approval letter from Jadavpur University comes, construction work of stadium and a modern indoor training centre will start.”

OneIndia News