Sourav Ganguly part of BCCI's new 7-member Special Committee

Bengaluru, June 27: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was today (June 27) been inducted into the seven-member committee formed by the BCCI to analyse and execute the orders of the Supreme Court.

BCCI to constitute committee to implement Lodha panel reforms

In the board's special general meeting held yesterday, it was proposed that a committee will be formed to implement the Lodha Panel reforms.

BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary released a statement which read: "In terms of the decision taken in the Special General Meeting held at the Cricket Centre, Mumbai on June 26, 2017 with regard to the issues relating to the implementation of the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated July 18, 2016, the undersigned is pleased to announce the following seven-member committee to identify the few critical points in respect of the said judgement for the General Body of the BCCI to consider before its submission to the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"In view of the fact that the next date of hearing in the matter is fixed for July 14, 2017, the committee is requested to fix an early date for its meeting in order to ensure that the above task is undertaken with utmost urgency and its written report circulated by July 10, 201, so that the same may be considered by the General Body and finalized prior to the above hearing.

"The BCCI Acting President, Mr C.K. Khanna will be apprised on a regular basis on the deliberations of the committee and the report shall finally be submitted to him to present it to the General Body."

The members of the committee are as follows:

Rajeev Shukla (Chairman), Sourav Ganguly, T.C. Mathew, Naba Bhattacharjee, Jay Shah, Anirudh Chaudhry (Hony. Treasurer, BCCI), Amitabh Choudhary (Hony. Acting Secretary) - Convener.

Sourav Ganguly is also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of BCCI along with VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

