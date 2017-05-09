Sourav Ganguly named captain of Champions Trophy's 'Greatest XI'

Bengaluru, May 9: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 set to begin in England next month, the "Greatest XI" in the history of the tournament has been revealed.

The "Best XI" of Champions Trophy has been compiled by Cricket Australia's (CA) website on Tuesday (May 9). Sourav Ganguly has been named the captain and Rahul Dravid is the other Indian to make the list.

India have won the Champions Trophy twice, in 2002 and 2013. Under Ganguly's leadership, India were joint winners with Sri Lanka in 2002 while Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to victory in the last edition in England.

Yesterday (May 8), India's squad for the tournament was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors. The event will be played from June 1 to 18.

Here is the "Greatest XI" of Champions Trophy

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies) West Indies left-hander Chris Gayle has been picked as the opener. He scored 791 runs in 17 matches of Champions Trophy. He also took 17 wickets. 2. Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) Gibbs (right) will be Gayle's partner. The South African right-hander accumulated 460 runs in 10 matches. 3. Sourav Ganguly (India) - Captain Ganguly is slotted at the number three position. He is India's leading run scorer in the tournament with 665 runs from 13 games. He hit centuries in semi-final and final of 2000 edition. India lost the title clash to New Zealand. 4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) Proteas all-rounder Kallis scored 653 runs and took 20 wickets. He was part of the winning team in the inaugural edition in 1998. He was adjudged Man-of-the-match in both semi-final and final. 5. Damien Martyn (Australia) Right-handed Martyn was part of the 2006 edition winning team. Overall, he scored 492 runs in 12 matches of Champions Trophy. 6. Rahul Dravid (India) - Wicketkeeper Dravid has been picked as the wicketkeeper in this side. He was India's stumper in 2002 edition. He scored 627 runs in 19 matches. 7. Shane Watson (Australia) All-rounder Watson scored 453 runs and took 17 wickets. He had two hundreds, both in winning causes in 2009. Watson was part of the Australian team which won 2006 and 2009 events. 8. Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Left-arm spinner Vettori (2nd right) played in 17 matches and took 18 wickets. He also scored 299 runs with a highest of 79. 9. Kyle Mills (New Zealand) Right-arm paceman Mills (right) took 28 wickets from 15 matches. He played in 2006, 2009 and 2013 editions. 10. Muttaiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) Spin legend Muralitharan had 24 scalps from 17 matches. He was part of the 2002 side when India and Sri Lanka were joint winners after the final was washed out. 11. Glenn McGrath (Australia) McGrath captured 21 wickets from 12 games. He was part of the winning side in 2006 edition. He dismissed Brian Lara of West Indies in the final.

