Sourav Ganguly indulges in a spat with passenger on train

Kolkata, July 17: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly indulged into a verbal spat with a fellow passenger while journeying on train.

Ganguly unveils statue

As per a Zee News report, the incident took place when Ganguly saw his seat in AC first class coach occupied by another passenger in Padatik Express.

Ganguly, who was travelling in a train, after a gap of almost 16 years, to West Bengal's South Dinajpur district, was going to unveiled a large bronze statue of himself.

The former cricketer, reportedly, asked the person to vacate his seat, but the latter did not agree and started arguing with him.

When the cricketer tried to resolve the matter, the passenger began a brawl which forced RPF personnel to rush to the spot. Ganguly was finally forced to change his berth and was later offered a berth in AC 2-tier.

The Prince of Kolkata, however, kept the unpleasant incident aside and arrived Balurghat on Saturday (July 15) to unveil his statue amidst milling crowds. He was welcomed by thousands of his fans, who constantly chanted "dada", "dada".

The eight-feet high statue has been installed at Bikash Maidan.

A happy Ganguly posed beside his statue and later posted the picture on his Twitter handle with a comment "Looks like me".

The statue has been made by Siliguri-based sculptor Sushanta Pal, who had never seen Ganguly in person earlier.

The statue, commissioned by the Dakshin Dinajpur District Sports Association, is made of fibre.

