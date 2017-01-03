Sourav Ganguly capable of taking over BCCI's reign, feels Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, Jan 3: Amid speculations over who is going to succeed Anurag Thakur as the new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following Supreme Court's decision, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a name for the same.

Sourav Ganguly to succeed Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief?

Gavaskar feels that former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be a good replacement for BCCI's top spot.

The legendary batsman, in an interveiw to NDTV, said,"BCCI has got a very good bench strength to take up the bigger rolls and one name that comes to my mind is Sourav Ganguly. Remember, in 1999-2000 when Indian cricket was gripped by the match fixing saga, Ganguly was given the Indian team captaincy and he turned it around."

Gavaskar also came down heavily over the board after Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were sacked by the apex court.

The 67-year-old, who was made BCCI chief when N Srinivasan was sacked by the apex court after IPL scandal hit the Indian cricket, said the latest development has tarnished the image of Indian cricket and the board has lost its face globally.

(Supreme Court sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI president)

"The BCCI has lost face internationally after this entire saga. We are in for a complete new era for Indian cricket," added the former cricketer.

Gavaskar seemed happy with the SC's decision that players can now be a part of decision-making in the state elections.

"Once the Supreme Court gives order, that has to be accepted. I think the judgement was given in July and the Supreme Court was waiting for the compliance. Show me an organisation which doesn't have a scope for improvement but now the good thing is that the players will be able to take part in the state elections," he added.

Meanwhile, speculations in the media are rife that Ganguly's name is one of the names doing the rounds to appoint as new BCCI chief.

Ganguly at present is the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

OneIndia News