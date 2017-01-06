Sourav Ganguly backs Yuvraj's inclusion for England series

Kolkata, Jan 6: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday backed Yuvraj Singh to get some runs in the limited overs cricket series against England after the dashing left-hander was included in the team to be led by new skipper Virat Kohli.

The 35-year-old Yuvraj was on Friday included in the squad for the three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20s to be played against England, starting January 15.

"It's a great thing he (Yuvraj) has been included in both the formats. I'm confident he will get some runs and succeed," Ganguly said.

On Kohli's elevation as skipper, Ganguly, who is also the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief, said: "He is the right successor (to Mahendra Singh Dhoni) in One-day Internationals and T20Is. He will be equally fantastic, there's no doubt about that."

The 28-year-old Kohli was officially named captain on Friday after Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the limited-overs team after more than nine years at the helm.

The Ranchi cricketer was, however, included in the team as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

