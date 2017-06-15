Shikhar Dhawan continues love affair with ICC Champions Trophy, breaks Ganguly's record

Birmingham, June 15: Swashbuckling opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday (June 15) became India's highest run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy, surpassing former skipper Sourav Ganguly's haul of 665 runs.

Dhawan reached the landmark during India's chase of 265 against Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the ongoing eight-team tournament at the Edgbaston Stadium here.

Dhawan has so far amassed 680 runs in all the editions of the Champions Trophy, including three centuries and as many half centuries. The second in the list is Ganguly with 665 runs followed by Rahul Dravid (627) and Sachin Tendulkar (441).

The Delhi batsman also broke master blaster Tendulkar's record of becoming the fastest to score 1,000 runs in ICC One-day International (ODI) events. Dhawan took 16 innings to reach the landmark, eclipsing Tendulkar (18) and Ganguly (20).

The explosive southpaw, who was named the Man-of-the-Series in the previous edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, also became the first batsman to muster 300-plus runs in two different editions of ICC Champions Trophy -- 2013 and 2017.

Dhawan's highest score in the Champions Trophy till now is 125, which he scored against Sri Lanka in a Group B game in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

IANS