Sheldon Jackson dismissed in bizarre fashion: Full list of batsmen out hit-wicket in IPL

Kolkata, May 3: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Sheldon Jackson became the first batsman in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 to be dismissed hit-wicket.

The Saurashtra wicketkeeper became the first batsman in KKR's history to get out in most bizarres of fashions.



Jackson was promoted up in the order after Kolkata lost their pinch hitter Sunil Narine for nought in the first over itself against Rising Pune Supergiant. Pune pacer Jaydev Unadkat took a sharp return catch to get rid of Narine for duck off his own ball in the first over itself.

Playing in the league game at Eden Gardens, Pune maintained pressure over Kolkata batters from both the ends and finally young Washington Sundar earned the dividends for his team in his very first over.

It was the final ball of the fourth over when a flat skidder on middle stump from the bowler pushed Jackson to go back.

The right-handed batsman went too far back and stepped on the stumps. He did manage to work the ball towards square leg and set off for a single. But MS Dhoni, behind the stumps, quickly appealed to the square leg umpire.

Jackson walked back for 10 after television replays confirmed he stepped over the stumps.

Jackson, thus, became the seventh batsman in the history of IPL to be dismissed via hit-wicket.

Here's the list of batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the IPL:

Sheldon Jackson - IPL 2017 Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Year: 2017

Against: Rising Pune Supergiant

Bowler: Washington Sundar. 2. Yuvraj Singh - IPL 2016 Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Year: 2016

Against: Mumbai Indians

Bowler: Mitchell McClenaghan. 3. Saurabh Tiwary - IPL 2012 Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Year: 2012

Against: Mumbai Indians

Bowler: Harbhajan Singh 4. Ravindra Jadeja - IPL 2012 Team: Chennai Super Kings Year: 2012

Against: Deccan Chargers

Bowler: Dale Steyn 5. Swapnil Asnodkar - IPL 2009 Team: Rajasthan Royals Year: 2009 Against: Chennai Super Kings Bowler: Albie Morkel 6. Misbah-ul-Haq - IPL 2008 Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore Year: 2008 Against: Kings XI Punjab Bowler: S Sreesanth Musavir Khote - IPL 2008 Team: Mumbai Indians Year: 2008 Against: Kings XI Punjab Bowler: S Sreesanth

OneIndia News