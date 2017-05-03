Sheldon Jackson dismissed in bizarre fashion: Full list of batsmen out hit-wicket in IPL

Here is the list of batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sheldon Jackson became the latest victim.

Kolkata, May 3: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Sheldon Jackson became the first batsman in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 to be dismissed hit-wicket.

The Saurashtra wicketkeeper became the first batsman in KKR's history to get out in most bizarres of fashions.

Sheldon Jackson of the Kolkata Knight Riders sets off not realizing he has knocked his stumps and dislodged the bails during match against Pune. Image Courtesy: BCCI

Jackson was promoted up in the order after Kolkata lost their pinch hitter Sunil Narine for nought in the first over itself against Rising Pune Supergiant. Pune pacer Jaydev Unadkat took a sharp return catch to get rid of Narine for duck off his own ball in the first over itself.

Playing in the league game at Eden Gardens, Pune maintained pressure over Kolkata batters from both the ends and finally young Washington Sundar earned the dividends for his team in his very first over.

It was the final ball of the fourth over when a flat skidder on middle stump from the bowler pushed Jackson to go back.

The right-handed batsman went too far back and stepped on the stumps. He did manage to work the ball towards square leg and set off for a single. But MS Dhoni, behind the stumps, quickly appealed to the square leg umpire.

Jackson walked back for 10 after television replays confirmed he stepped over the stumps.

Jackson, thus, became the seventh batsman in the history of IPL to be dismissed via hit-wicket. 

Here's the list of batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the IPL:

Sheldon Jackson - IPL 2017

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Year: 2017
Against: Rising Pune Supergiant
Bowler: Washington Sundar.

Yuvraj Singh - IPL 2016

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Year: 2016
Against: Mumbai Indians
Bowler: Mitchell McClenaghan.

Saurabh Tiwary - IPL 2012

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Year: 2012
Against: Mumbai Indians
Bowler: Harbhajan Singh

Ravindra Jadeja - IPL 2012

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Year: 2012

Against: Deccan Chargers

Bowler: Dale Steyn

Swapnil Asnodkar - IPL 2009

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Year: 2009

Against: Chennai Super Kings

Bowler: Albie Morkel

Misbah-ul-Haq - IPL 2008

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Year: 2008

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Bowler: S Sreesanth

Musavir Khote - IPL 2008

Team: Mumbai Indians

Year: 2008

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Bowler: S Sreesanth

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 21:36 [IST]
