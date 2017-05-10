Shashank Manohar to remain ICC Chairman till June 2018

Bengaluru, May 10: India's Shashank Manohar will continue to serve as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) till June 2018, when his term ends. Manohar had resigned from the post in March.

On Wednesday (May 10), Manohar decided to complete his full term at ICC. Citing "personal reasons", Manohar had stepped down on March 15.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed Shashank Manohar will continue to function as the Independent Chairman of ICC until the end of his elected term which is June 2018," the world governing body said in a media release.

"It has nothing to do with the ICC functioning or these issues which are going to come up. Personal reason means genuinely personal. And I don't lie," he had said.

"I was elected unopposed as the first independent Chairman of ICC last year. I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the Board and in matters related to Member Boards along with the able support of all Directors," Manohar had stated in his resignation letter.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC Chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as Chairman with immediate effect.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the Directors, the Management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights," he had written.

On March 24, Manohar had decided to continue till the governance and financial restructuring was completed, after the ICC Board resolution was passed with overwhelming support.

"I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete. I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC," he had said.

Recently, at the ICC Board Meeting in Dubai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was out-voted by members in favour of change in financil structure. BCCI lost 2-8 on revamped revenue model and 1-9 in constitutional changes.

Manohar, a former BCCI president, offered India an additional $100 million in the new revenue model. However, the Indian cricket board had rejected that. As per new model, BCCI's share was cut from $570 million to $293 million.

BCCI is at loggerheads with ICC over revenue sharing and it had delayed naming India's squad for next month's Champions Trophy. They missed the April 25 deadline and picked the team on Monday (May 8).

