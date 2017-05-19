Sharjeel Khan's lawyer to present Dean Jones and Mohammad Yousuf as witnesses

Lahore, May 19: Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Islamabad United coach Dean Jones and former players Mohammad Yousuf and Sadiq Mohammad will be presented as 'expert witnesses' for Sharjeel Khan on May 24 in front of Anti-Corruption Tribunal probing the spot-fixing scandal.

Nawaz suspended for spot-fixing; PCB begins spot-fixing trial

Sharjeel's lawyer Shaigan Ijaz confirmed the news and also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for being lenient to few players and showing extra strictness against a few.

Speaking to Express Tribune, Shaigan said: "PCB made up a story and is trying to back it up with witnesses. Board is being lenient with some players, while it is acting strictly against others."

PCB earlier had presented International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-corruption Unit head Ronnie Flanagan who claimed that ICC has absolutely no role to play in this and it was entire's PCB's case.

Flanagan said: "This is PCB's case to deal with. The case is being heard professionally and it shows that PCB wants to eliminate corruption from the game of cricket."

According to Sharjeel Khan's council, the player had timely informed the PCB about him meeting a bookie during the PSL. Sharjeel himself had told this but also denied that he had any sort of deal with the man.

On Wednesday (May 17), PCB had suspended international cricketer Mohammad Nawaz on the ground of spot-fixing.

OneIndia News