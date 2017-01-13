Shakib Al Hasan slams maiden Test double as Bangladesh pile up runs against New Zealand

Wellington, Jan 13: All rounder Shakib Al Hasan slammed career's maiden Test double while skipper Mushfiqur Rahim hit a brilliant ton to take Bangladesh to an imposing 542/7 at stumps on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday (Jan 13).

The pair put up a record 359-run stand for the fifth wicket, fourth highest in the world, to put Bangladesh in driver's seat at Wellington's Basin Reserve after being sent into bat in what appeared to be prime bowling conditions.



Mushfiqur Rahim

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur departed on 159 thus bringing an end to their record partnership against New Zealand, surpassing the previous best 161 set by Tamim Iqbal, in his Test debut, and Junaid Siddique nine years ago.

Shakib was dismissed at 217 and became the highest individual scorer for Bangladesh.

The only wicket lost in the first two sessions of the second day was day one rock Mominul Haque who was unable to add to his overnight 64 before he was caught behind off Tim Southee.

Shakib and Mushfiqur commanded the game since, although Mushfiqur did have a heart-stopping moment on 78 when an inside edge brushed the stumps but the bails stayed on. New Zealand wasted a review after an appeal against Shakib on 87 was turned down and the replays showed the ball had clipped the thigh pad.

Shakib had survived one life before stumps on day one when he was dropped by Mitchell Santner on four. He progressed steadily on with 31 boundaries in his 276-ball innings.

Mushfiqur's hundred came from a boundary off Southee, the 16th four of his innings. As the batsmen built a solid partnership, New Zealand switched to short-pitched deliveries, including six in one over to Shakib who ducked casually under each one.

Even when New Zealand took the new ball as soon as it became available, the Bangladesh pair proved unflappable and cracked another 106 runs in the 21 overs before tea.

Their enterprise with the bat left Southee with figures of two for 132 off 27 overs while Trent Boult has one for 106 off 25.

The day's play came to an end when Mehedi Hasan Miraz was dismissed for 10.

