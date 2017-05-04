Shahid Afridi says he's friends with all Indian cricketers, but Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi, May 4: Like several India-Pakistan cricket enthusiasts, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi too is eagerly waiting for the contest between arch-rivals in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2017.

Champions Trophy 2017 schedule

Both India and Pakistan will be playing their first game of the Champions Trophy when they'll clash with each other at Edgbaston on June 4.



Though, India are yet to be defeated by Pakistan in ICC World Cup and World T20, but the Men In Blue have been defeated by Men In Green twice in the Champions Trophy - 2004 (England) and 2009 (South Africa).

With the Committee of Administrators (COA) directing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to immediately announce India's squad for Champions Trophy 2017, fans can now expect another high-octane performance between the two traditional rivals.

In a column for the ICC, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, has revealed he's equally excited as millions of fans around the world and looking forward to a "highly entertaining match between the two traditional rivals, who have a rich cricketing history between them."

(Shahid Afridi thanks Team India)

Talking about the relationship between Indian and Pakistani cricketers, Afridi said contrary to the popular belief players from the two nations are good friends.

"Contrary to popular belief, India and Pakistan players get along very well. Of course, there are exceptions like Gautam Gambhir, who dare I say isn't the friendliest." Afridi wrote in the column.

"We are unlikely to be found together at a coffee shop anytime soon. We had a heated exchange on the field some years ago and it made headlines all over the world. While I have moved on in life as I feel these things are part and parcel of the game, Gautam for some reason can't get over it. Good luck to him!"

Gambhir and Afridi indulged in an on-field spat during an ODI match between India-Pakistan in 2007 in Kanpur.

"While Gautam is clearly an exception, I have enjoyed excellent relationships with Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. The three are one of my best mates and we have some wonderful memories together from the times when both the sides used to play and tour each other on a regular basis."

Recently, Team India sent a signed Virat Kohli jersey fo Afridi, after he decided to retire from all formats of international cricket.

Moved by Team India's gesture, Afridi took to Twitter to thank Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammates for the unique farewell gift.

OneIndia News