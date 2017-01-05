Selfless MS Dhoni gives up captaincy ahead of major milestone

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy legacy will be hard to emulate. A selfless man, who decided to relinquish the throne yesterday (January 4), has given ample time for his successor Virat Kohli to build a team for the ICC 2019 World Cup in England.

The 35-year-old Dhoni is not the one who bothers much about personal milestones. If he wanted, he could have continued at the helm, eyeing another landmark in his ODI captaincy career. (Indian squads out on January 6)



Having led India in 199 matches, Dhoni was on the brink of a major milestone. He could have achieved it in this month's 3-match series against England, which starts in Pune on January 15. Instead of that he chose to step down.

Even when he bid goodbye to Test cricket in December 2014, Dhoni did not think of personal ambitions.

He had played 90 Tests by then and could have easily carried on to complete a century - a special achievement. But Dhoni decided against it.

Again on Wednesday evening (January 4), through the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dhoni surprised the cricketing world with his decision to give up captaincy.

He will, however, be available for selection in both ODI and T20I formats.

One of the greatest captains in the limited overs format, Dhoni's decision should be respected and lauded. For, he did not think of self, but the team.

Dhoni is India's most succesful captain in all 3 formats. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results).

He is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). Dhoni retired from Test cricket in December 2014. Dhoni was made India's captain in 2007.

When the selectors announce Kohli as India's next captain in the limited overs format tomorrow (January 6), the Delhi right-hander will have a big task ahead to follow his predecessor.

For now, everyone needs to applaud Dhoni for his unselfish act.

