Sehwag and Yuvraj send special messages to 'Mr. Helicopter' MS Dhoni on birthday

Bengaluru, July 7: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday today (July 7), social media was inundated with wishes for the former India captain. Fans started trending "HappyBirthdayMSD" from last night and cricketers too joined in to wish the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Fans wishes MSD on birthday

Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh had special messages for Dhoni. They took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to convey their wishes to the Jharkhand player.

Yuvraj (left) and Dhoni during an international match
Yuvraj (left) and Dhoni during an international match

Former opener Sehwag, who has his own way of wishing people on birthdays, did not disappoint the fans. He wrote, "To a man who has given Indian fans innumerable moments of joy, #HappyBirthdayMSD May the helicopter continue to fly and land in our hearts."

Sehwag's message was retweeted more than 5,000 times at the time of writing this article (11.18 AM, July 7) and liked by over 20,000.

Yuvraj, who is currently with Dhoni on the tour of West Indies, too posted a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to Mr. Helicopter @msdhoni have a great day buddy, the cake awaits you 🤣🎂 🚁#happybirthday #cakesmash."

Yesterady (July 6), the Indian team defeated West Indies by 8 wickets to clinch the 5-math ODI series 3-1. Dhoni was part of the side.

Dhoni is one of the best captains the game has ever seen. He is the only skipper in history to have won all three ICC trophies - World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

OneIndia News

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 11:22 [IST]
