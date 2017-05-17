Sehwag goes to watch movie with wife but tunes into IPL Qualifier 1

Bengaluru, May 17: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a photograph on Twitter of himself at a movie theatre watching IPL match between RPS and MI on his phone. [Match Scorecard]

He captioned the photograph in his typically funny style. He wrote: "A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre, watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush.Simple joys. #MIvRPS"

Virender Sehwag, known for his hilarious tweets is one of the darlings of Twitterati.

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the first qualifier of IPL 2017. Pune reached their maiden final in the tournament.

Batting first, RPS posted a formidable total of 162 runs in 20 overs and in reply, MI managed to score 142, 20 runs short of Pune's total.

Mumbai will now travel to Bengaluru to take on the winner of SRH and KKR on Friday (May 19) in the second eliminator.

Virender Sehwag was the mentor of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) this year. Punjab finished fifth in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches and were thus knocked out of the tournament.

OneIndia News