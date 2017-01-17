Must-see video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni play football before hitting the nets in Pune

Pune, Jan 17: Team India captain Virat Kohli along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni played some football before starting the practice session ahead of second one-day international against Englad at Cuttack.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

Kohli, Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Manish Pandey were seen playing football at Pune Stadium before hitting the nets. A video of the same was posted by the BCCI.



V Kohli

MS Dhoni

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets

Later, Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets. Dhoni had a forgettable outing against England in the first ODI after he was dismissed at 6.

A game of footy before hitting the nets - @imVkohli @msdhoni @im_manishpandey @BhuviOfficial @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zCtjzpZre6 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

Team India will lock horns with England at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Thursday (Jan 19), but Kohli and his men will be staying in Pune till Wednesday due to lack of hotel rooms in Cuttack.

As per reports, the rooms in the hotel where Team India is supposed to stay in is booked for wedding purposes and will be available only from Thursday morning.

#TeamIndia batsman @msdhoni sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XMRQVpx3Dn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

Therefore, team stayed back at Pune and practiced in the nets here to prepare for the second ODI.

The team didn't train on Monday and the hit the nets train on Tuesday.

King @imVkohli in action at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rWcJYwmHCO — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2017

India on Sunday (Jan 15) defeated England in the first ODI by 3 wickets at Pune. India chased a mammoth target of 351 set by England to take 1-0 lead in the three match series.

OneIndia News