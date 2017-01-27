Scoring in Bengal cricket set to go high-tech with Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum's help

Kolkata, Jan 27: The company is from New Zealand. Its job is to create and design software in such a convenient manner that a person, who does not have formal education, can use and get benefits by using it. But does a software company relate to sports? It relates when one finds that 2 board directors of this company are renowned cricketers like Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum.

Following encouragement and inspiration from these two legendary Kiwi cricketers the company is going to introduce special software named CricHQ. This software will be used to store and maintain the score and even create live updates of the match as it is observed in the world wide websites.

But this time, the revolution in the scoring system is going to be introduced in Bengal cricket. The traditional system of maintaining scores, updating scores, creating archive of the team and individual scores in every Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) organised tournament by the scorers who have been working hard through their pens over the years is coming to end.

The Kiwi company is going to make a tie-up with CAB. The directors from the company’s board had recently come to Kolkata and had a long discussion with CAB president Sourav Ganguly. The tie-up will take place soon after CAB president has given the nod.

One of the most experienced scorers in the CAB tournaments, Koushik Saha when asked about the tie-up, commented, "Previously a few clubs or a few academies that participate in the CAB Under-14 championship, had complained against the scorers, alleging that they had tampered the scores against them in the matches intentionally. Now I hope after the software is introduced these allegations will stop. At the same time, the archive of scores from the past will help the future generation administrators a lot also."

OneIndia News